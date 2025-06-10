Elite squad foil a terror attack in Mandera and neutralize two AL-SHABAAB militants - They were caught in the final stages of carrying out the attack (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Acting on credible intelligence, Kenya’s elite Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a successful pre-dawn counter-terrorism operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants along the Alungu-Elwak Road in Mandera County.

The militants were reportedly in the final stages of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the main road, with the intention of targeting civilian vehicles and instilling fear among local communities.

Security officers caught the terrorists in the act of setting up the IED, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

In the ensuing shootout, two militants were neutralised, while several others sustained serious injuries and fled into nearby thickets, with officers in hot pursuit.

The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) warhead, and a fully assembled IED, averting a potential large-scale attack on civilian traffic.

The quick response of the Special Operations Group successfully averted a potential large-scale attack on civilians and underscores the unwavering vigilance and commitment of Kenya’s security forces in protecting the nation from terror threats.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region continue.