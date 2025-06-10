Elite squad foil a terror attack in Mandera and neutralize two AL-SHABAAB militants - They were caught in the final stages of carrying out the attack (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Acting on credible intelligence, Kenya’s elite Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a successful pre-dawn counter-terrorism operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants along the Alungu-Elwak Road in Mandera County.
The
militants were reportedly in the final stages of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the main road,
with the intention of targeting civilian
vehicles and instilling fear among local communities.
Security
officers caught the terrorists in the
act of setting up the IED, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.
In
the ensuing shootout, two militants
were neutralised, while several others sustained serious injuries and fled into nearby thickets, with officers in hot pursuit.
The
operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) warhead, and
a fully assembled IED, averting a potential large-scale attack on civilian
traffic.
The
quick response of the Special Operations Group successfully averted a potential large-scale attack
on civilians and underscores the unwavering vigilance and commitment of Kenya’s
security forces in protecting the nation from terror threats.
Authorities
have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as
efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region continue.
