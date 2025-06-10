RAILA ODINGA breaks silence on ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody as autopsy contradicts police claims







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has spoken out strongly against the controversial death of influencer and teacher, Albert Ojwang, calling for swift and transparent investigations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 10th, Raila condemned the incident and warned of a national crisis in justice and accountability.

Ojwang was found dead on Sunday, June 8th, just hours after being arrested in Homa Bay County and transported over 400km to Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

His sudden death, under unclear circumstances, has sparked national outrage and public condemnation of the police.

Raila criticized the conflicting police reports and said the situation reflects a deeper failure within the country’s justice system.

"When citizens can no longer tell the difference between police injustice and mob injustice, we are staring at the reality of national failure," he said.

"A speedy and credible closure to this latest case of injustice is not optional."

Raila joins several leaders, including Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and former Attorney General, Justin Muturi, in calling for accountability.

Meanwhile, a delayed post-mortem confirmed that Ojwang died from head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue trauma - contradicting earlier claims by police that he caused his own injuries by hitting his head against the cell wall.