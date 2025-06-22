Drunk Kenyan police officer threatens to go on a shooting spree while armed with an AK-47 (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Panic gripped residents of Indebess after a drunk police officer threatened to go on a shooting spree while openly brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Wambua from Kimase Police Station, reportedly threatened members of the public in broad daylight.

He appeared heavily intoxicated and was behaving erratically, pointing the weapon at civilians without provocation.

The residents are demanding the OCS who approved Wambua's access to the firearm, as well as the armoury officer and duty officers, be suspended and investigated.



