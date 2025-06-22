A rogue Uber driver on the spot for vanishing with a foreigner’s luggage in Nairobi (PHOTOs)





Sunday, June 22, 2025 - A South African citizen was left stranded and distressed in Nairobi after an Uber driver reportedly vanished with her luggage, including important personal documents, shortly after dropping her off at MAA Hurlingham from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to reports, the woman had just arrived in the country and booked the Uber for a smooth transfer to her destination in Hurlingham.

Upon arrival, she stepped out briefly to check in at the reception, expecting to return moments later to collect her bags.

To her shock, by the time she returned, the driver had disappeared, along with all her belongings.

Efforts to call the driver were unsuccessful as the phone went off immediately after the incident.

The foreigner is now seeking urgent help from Uber Kenya and the police.

The case has triggered public outrage, with many Kenyans demanding that Uber Kenya strengthens security features for clients.

Others have called for immediate tracking and arrest of the rogue driver.