Tragedy at Kianderi Girls after the driver was crushed to death by the school bus while preparing to drive the students to a school trip - Here is what happened







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - A tragic accident occurred at Kianderi Girls High School in Murang’a County as students were preparing to go on a school trip.

In a shocking turn of events, the school bus rolled backward and fatally crushed the driver, leaving students and staff devastated.

According to reports, students had begun boarding the bus for the much-anticipated educational trip when one of them, attempting to take a front seat near the driver, unintentionally interfered with the handbrake.

The engine had already been started, but the driver was momentarily outside the vehicle.

With no one in control and the handbrake disengaged, the bus began to reverse on its own.

Realizing the danger, the driver rushed back towards the vehicle in an attempt to regain control.

Tragically, just as he reached for the door, the bus lost balance, veered off, and tipped over, falling on him and killing him instantly.

Miraculously, no student was harmed in the incident, though many were left in shock and emotional distress after witnessing the fatal accident.