City scammer KENYAN PRINCE filmed at a low-end estate picking a lady from a bedsitter in his luxurious Mercedes Benz (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Alleged city scammer Kenyan Prince, who masquerades as a forex trader, was caught on camera pulling up to a low-end estate in his luxurious Mercedes-Benz, where he picked up a young lady from a bedsitter.

The video shows the flashy Benz making its way through a narrow, dusty neighborhood road after picking up the lady.

Some nosy ladies who recorded the video were quick to identify the man behind the wheel as the infamous ‘Kenyan Prince’, a figure known for flaunting wealth on social media and allegedly involved in various get-rich-quick schemes and suspicious business dealings.

Netizens were quick to comment on the striking contrast between Prince’s opulent car and the humble surroundings, with many questioning his lifestyle and the legitimacy of his wealth.

Watch the video.

City scammer KENYAN PRINCE filmed at a low-end estate picking a lady from a bedsitter in his luxurious Mercedes Benz pic.twitter.com/svXeHPHAEp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST