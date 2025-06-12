Gloves off as HANIFA exposes slay queen MERCY MAASAI for dishing out her flesh to OSCAR SUDI and secretly getting lucrative State tenders







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - The internet has erupted following explosive claims by Hanifa, a vocal activist, who has accused popular social media personality Mercy Maasai of using her illicit affair with Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, to secure lucrative state tenders.

In a fiery social media post that quickly gained traction, Hanifa did not mince words, alleging that Maasai has been leveraging her proximity to the influential lawmaker to win State tenders behind closed doors.

According to Hanifa, Mercy and her group of slay queen friends have a company that does ushering for state functions.

They reportedly get millions of shillings quarterly from the Government.





This is not the first time Mercy is being accused of using her beauty to lure senior Government officials in exchange for favours.

A few months ago, she was exposed as one of the joyriders who flew with senior officials in the Ministry of Sports to Europe for a Judo tournament, locking out key players in the national team.

Mercy is known for her voluptuous figure which she openly flaunts on social media.

See photos.