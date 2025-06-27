Man shares a screenshot of the jaw-dropping message a LADY sent him after he tried to ignore her after ‘mechi’ - This LADY is ruthless!







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A man has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a jaw-dropping screenshot of a message he received from a lady he had recently ‘had mechi’ with.

According to the screenshot, the lady tried reaching out to him on WhatsApp, but he ignored her messages, leaving them on read.

Frustrated by the silence, she sent a blunt message, reminding him how affectionate he had been during their intimate encounter, yet now he couldn’t even reply with a simple “hi.”

The man responded with a shock emoji, clearly taken aback.

The incident has sparked debate online, highlighting a common trend where some men pursue casual flings with no intention of commitment, only to ghost the women afterward.

This time, however, the woman refused to be ignored and boldly called him out for his behavior.

The Kenyan DAILY POST