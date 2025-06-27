VIDEO shows how daring youths crossed rivers and walked through bushes just to reach State House after Kiambu Road was blocked - Hawa Gen Z Ni Moto Ya Kuotea Mbali







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A jaw-dropping video has emerged showing just how far Gen Z protesters were willing to go to reach State House on Wednesday after Kiambu Road was barricaded by heavily armed police officers.

The footage, now trending across social media platforms, captures determined youths trekking through dense bushes, jumping fences, and wading across rivers in a dramatic show of defiance.

The stunt has been described as one of the boldest moves yet in the growing anti-Government protests that have shaken the country.

Security was heightened near State House, with reinforcements seen sealing alternative routes.

Watch the video.

The Kiambu road squad even tried to get alternative routes #SiriNiNumbers pic.twitter.com/DAh2gIqunm — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST