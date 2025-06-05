COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, faces backlash after sharing a tbt PHOTO of his first car when he was 24-years old - See reactions!







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is on the receiving end on social media after posting a nostalgic throwback photo from 1974 posing with his first car.

Atwoli was 24-year old then.

Sharing the black-and-white image on his official X account, Atwoli is seen proudly standing beside a Datsun Sports vehicle, registration KVR 704, dressed in a light-colored outfit and boots.

“At the age of 24, in 1974, with my first car, Datsun Sports... Life, indeed, is a journey, and those that are patient and intricate travel a beautiful journey,” he captioned the post.

While many admired the photo, others used the moment to call for his retirement, arguing that Atwoli was given a chance as a young man and should now pave the way for younger leaders.

Atwoli, 75, has led the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) since 2001 and remains firmly in position, showing no signs of stepping down despite growing calls for generational transition.

