CCTV captures daring thief scaling a long electricity pole to steal a street light at night (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - CCTV footage captured a daring thief scaling a long electricity pole under the cover of darkness to steal a street light.

In the video, the thief is seen fearlessly climbing the pole under the cover of darkness.

Once at the top, he carefully dismantles the street light before making his descent with the stolen item.

The stolen lights are sold to unscrupulous traders on the black market, raising concerns over the rise of such targeted infrastructure theft.

The act not only endangers the life of the perpetrator but also compromises public safety by plunging neighborhoods into darkness and making them more vulnerable to crime.

Watch the video.

CCTV captures daring thief scaling a long electricity pole to steal a street light at night pic.twitter.com/POylOEl9N2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST