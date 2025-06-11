A KIKUYU Pastor arrested after impersonating a police officer and swindling a foreigner over Sh 3 million under pretext that he could assist him acquire Kenyan citizenship







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Nairobi Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detectives have apprehended a fraudster who posed as one of their own, swindling an unsuspecting Ethiopian refugee based in Nairobi over Sh3 million under the pretence that he could assist him in acquiring Kenyan citizenship.

The suspect, Rev. Richard Macharia Njuguna, affiliated with the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Juja Farm under the Thika South Diocese of Kiambu County, was arrested at the Overstone Hotel in Ruiru area along the Eastern Bypass, following a complaint lodged at the Capitol Hill Police Station in Nairobi.

The case was subsequently transferred to the ATPU for thorough investigation.

Investigations have since revealed that between December 20, 2024, and February 12, 2025, Rev. Njuguna, posing as an Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officer attached to the Directorate of Immigration Services, cunningly duped the refugee into believing he could facilitate the acquisition of Kenyan citizenship, fraudulently obtaining a total of Sh3,030,500 in the process.

Following his arrest, detectives searched Njuguna's residence in Kahawa West and his vehicle.

The search led to the recovery of incriminating evidence including a variety of documents and wooden stamps allegedly belonging to several institutions, such as the Chief Magistrate in Nairobi, Kenya Immigration Officer at JKIA, Immigration Control in Busia, the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Somalia, and the Ministry of Lands Head Office, among others.

Currently, Rev. Richard Njuguna remains in custody, where he is undergoing processing pending his arraignment.

Meanwhile, the seized items and his vehicle are being detained as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST