A drunk traffic police officer clashes with a driver after hitting him with a rungu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded after an intoxicated traffic police officer clashed with a driver in public.

The rogue officer, who was working under the influence of alcohol, hit the driver with a rungu, leading to a chaotic confrontation.

The driver, visibly angered and injured, confronted the officer, leading to a heated exchange that drew the attention of passersby.

“Why are you hitting me with a rungu? You are even drunk,” the driver was heard saying during the scuffle.

The violent altercation was captured on video by onlookers and has since gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police conduct and abuse of power.

Watch the video.

A drunk traffic police officer clashes with a driver after hitting him with a rungu pic.twitter.com/8WyeL2RqpS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 4, 2025

