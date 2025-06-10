CCTV captures armed goons raiding a public institution in South C as a well-connected private developer attempts to grab the prime public land worth billions of shillings (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Hired goons were captured on CCTV raiding a public institution in South C on June 6th, 2025, in a bold and unlawful attempt to seize a prime parcel of land worth billions of shillings.

Surveillance footage shows the group storming the College of Insurance, overpowering security guards and staff before taking over the premises.

The goons, armed with crude weapons, chased away anyone on site and began unloading building materials in what appeared to be preparations to erect a perimeter wall.

This aggressive move occurred despite ongoing court proceedings over the land’s ownership, which remain unresolved.

Sources allege that the attackers were acting under instructions of a well-connected private developer seeking to illegally grab the public land.

The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for authorities to intervene and protect public assets from politically shielded land cartels.

Watch the CCTV footage.

