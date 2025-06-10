The moment Kenyans confronted an undercover cop and forced him to delete the PHOTOs he was secretly taking during demos against ALBERT OJWANG’s murder (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Tension ran high during demonstrations against the murder of Albert Ojwang as protestors confronted an undercover police officer who was allegedly taking photos of them in secret.

In a video shared online, the visibly agitated crowd surrounds the plainclothes officer after spotting him taking pictures during the peaceful protests.

The demonstrators accuse him of spying and demand that he deletes all the images on the spot.

Fearing for his life, the officer deletes the photos from his phone in full view of the protestors.

Watch the video.

The moment Kenyans confronted an undercover cop and forced him to delete the PHOTOs he was secretly taking during demos against ALBERT OJWANG’s murder pic.twitter.com/FWkrC9lqWb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST