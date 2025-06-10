Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A Kenyan man has come forward with chilling claims that his life is in danger after narrowly escaping a suspected murder attempt at night.
In a disturbing video shared online, the visibly shaken man
alleges that he was trailed by unknown individuals riding on a motorbike, whom
he believes intended to kill him.
“I have always known someone is after my life. Today, I was
followed by unknown individuals on a motorbike,” he says.
According to his account, the suspected attackers had
erected barriers on the road in an attempt to stop him.
He struck the obstacles with his vehicle but managed to flee
the scene, escaping unharmed, though his car was damaged.
The video has sparked concern among Kenyans online, with
many urging the victim to report the incident to the authorities and seek
protection.
“Someone Wants to End My Life” - Kenyan man cries out after escaping murder attempt at night, shares chilling video pic.twitter.com/Uv66imoUAG— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025
