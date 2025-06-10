“Someone Wants to End My Life” - Kenyan man cries out after escaping murder attempt at night, shares chilling video







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A Kenyan man has come forward with chilling claims that his life is in danger after narrowly escaping a suspected murder attempt at night.

In a disturbing video shared online, the visibly shaken man alleges that he was trailed by unknown individuals riding on a motorbike, whom he believes intended to kill him.

“I have always known someone is after my life. Today, I was followed by unknown individuals on a motorbike,” he says.

According to his account, the suspected attackers had erected barriers on the road in an attempt to stop him.

He struck the obstacles with his vehicle but managed to flee the scene, escaping unharmed, though his car was damaged.

The video has sparked concern among Kenyans online, with many urging the victim to report the incident to the authorities and seek protection.

