A motorist records a heavily drunk Kenyan traffic officer demanding a bribe after forcefully entering his vehicle (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - A video has emerged online showing a visibly intoxicated Kenyan traffic police officer shamelessly demanding a bribe after forcibly entering a motorist’s vehicle.

In the video, the officer is seen issuing threats and accusing the driver of a vague traffic offense in an apparent attempt to extort money.

However, the motorist, rather than giving in to the intimidation, remains calm and records the entire incident on his phone.

In a bold act of defiance, he confronts the officer over his misconduct and calls out the corruption on camera.

Cornered and realizing the motorist was not being cowed by the threats, the intoxicated officer is eventually forced to exit the vehicle, visibly embarrassed and unable to justify his behavior.

Watch the video.

A motorist records a heavily drunk Kenyan traffic officer demanding a bribe after forcefully entering his vehicle pic.twitter.com/GhonIZEuDm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST