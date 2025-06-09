Amazing Transformation! A young KIKUYU man who was rescued from alcoholism marries in a colourful wedding (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - A young Kikuyu man who was once deeply entangled in alcoholism has turned his life around in a remarkable way - culminating in a joyful and colourful wedding celebration that captured the hearts of many.





The former addict identified as Kahuni, was rescued from alcoholism by a popular emcee and taken to a rehab.

He tied the knot on Saturday in a vibrant ceremony surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers.





Photos from the ceremony show a glowing bride and a transformed groom, a man once lost, now full of purpose and love.

The event served not only as a celebration of love but also as a testimony to the power of second chances and community support.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST