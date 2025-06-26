Baby mama calls out her baby daddy for prioritizing his wife over her in viral post - “I gave you your first child and should come first”







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - In a post that quickly went viral, a woman named Lanae Floyd has sparked intense debate online after openly criticizing her baby daddy for prioritizing his wife over her.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, June 25th, Lanae expressed her frustration, claiming she should hold a more important place in his life because she gave him his first child.

“Putting your wife before the mother of your kid has to be the absolute lowest thing a man could do,” she wrote.

“How can you put a woman who can become a nobody to you just by signing a piece of paper before a woman who's attached to you for the rest of your life?”

Lanae added, “It’s sad that a woman has to tell y’all how to be good men... I should come first. I’m bigger than the program - I gave you your first child.”

Her bold declaration stirred strong reactions, with some agreeing that mothers of children deserve more recognition, while others felt she was overstepping boundaries.



