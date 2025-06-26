‘Maandamano Couple’! This guy proposed to his girlfriend during Gen Z protests on Thika Road (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A Kenyan youth has gone viral after proposing to his girlfriend during the Gen Z protests along Thika Road yesterday.

In widely shared photos, the young man is seen on one knee in the middle of the road, surrounded by fellow protesters filming the unexpected moment.

While most proposals happen in romantic settings, this one took place amid teargas and a heavy police presence.

It’s unclear whether the woman said ‘yes’, but her seemingly unimpressed reaction has fueled speculation.

The bold move has sparked mixed reactions online - some praised him for expressing love during uncertain times, while others dismissed it as a poorly timed stunt.

You may have seen unusual proposals before, but this one - in the chaos of a protest - truly stands out.

See the photos below.

