Past Meets Present! BETTY KYALLO’s baby-daddy, DENNIS OKARI, and her BEN 10 bump into each other at daughter’s birthday party (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Betty Kyallo’s baby daddy and seasoned journalist, Dennis Okari, found himself under the same roof with her much-younger lover, often referred to as her Ben 10, during their daughter’s birthday celebration.

In a now-viral clip circulating on social media, the two men are spotted standing just a few feet apart at the colorful party.

Okari, ever the composed dad, seemed focused on his fatherly duties, while the Ben 10 kept a cautious but steady presence near Betty throughout the event.

Netizens have gone wild with reactions after the video surfaced online.

“Imagine attending your daughter’s party and meeting the guy who replaced you… God give men strength,” one user wrote.

“Betty really brought the past and the present under one tent!” another user added.

Despite a messy public breakup, Betty and Okari have maintained a cordial co-parenting arrangement.

Okari rarely misses his daughter’s birthday parties, and this year was no different, even with the Ben 10 on the guest list.

Past Meets Present! BETTY KYALLO’s baby-daddy, DENNIS OKARI, and her BEN 10 bump into each other at daughter’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/RfJdq2W5CG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

