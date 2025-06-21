Governor SAKAJA breaks his silence after being accused of giving GAUCHO Ksh 2 million to hire goons to disrupt protests







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has denied claims that he gave Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, Ksh2 million to mobilize goons who disrupted Tuesday’s protest in honor of Albert Ojwang.

Sakaja is alleged to have met Gaucho on Sunday, June 15th to plan on hiring goons.

However, Sakaja refuted the claims, stating that he was out of Nairobi at the time.

“I was in Lugari for church on Sunday and returned to Nairobi on Monday afternoon via Kitale on Skyward Express,” Sakaja said, sharing a photo of his flight ticket.

“I have not met Gaucho in months. Last time was during the Mukuru Housing Launch. Everyone knows who he works for,” he added.

The Governor’s remarks came amid growing criticism, including from Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who accused Sakaja of sponsoring the attackers.

“These goons are criminals. Hurting others does not make you strong, Governor Sakaja,” Babu declared.

This comes after some of the alleged goons claimed during interviews on Citizen TV that they were promised Ksh 2,000 but were shortchanged after disrupting the peaceful protests.

The protests were organized to call for the resignation of DIG Eliud Lagat over the death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang, in police custody.

Ojwang was arrested over a tweet he allegedly posted that Lagat claimed tarnished his name.