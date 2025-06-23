Another one bites the dust!! Content creators PRINCE CHAALA and MISS ELL stun netizens with shock breakup announcement - ‘It was nice while it lasted’







Monday, June 23, 2025 - A wave of high-profile breakups seems to be sweeping through Kenya’s entertainment and content creation scene.

The latest to hit the headlines is the surprise split between digital content manager Prince Chaala and fellow content creator Miss Ell.

Just days after comedian Mulamwah’s messy separation from baby mama, Ruth K, Prince Chaala took a more graceful route, announcing his breakup with Miss Ell through a heartfelt social media post.

“I know this comes as a shock to all my fans, but I needed to address it,” he wrote.

Notably, Chaala clarified that Miss Ell would no longer be under his management, signaling an end to both their personal and professional relationship.

The two had developed a strong online presence together, collaborating on multiple projects, making the split unexpected for fans.

Despite this, Chaala emphasized that the breakup was mutual and peaceful.

“We decided to break up due to reasons we won’t share online,” he said.

“But no bad blood - it was a mutual agreement.”

He also made it clear that he wouldn’t speak negatively about Miss Ell.

“I don’t want to tarnish her name because it was nice while it lasted,” he stated.

“I wish her all the best. Mambo ya God.”

The announcement ignited mixed reactions - some fans were heartbroken, while others praised Chaala’s respectful tone, especially when compared to Mulamwah’s recent online drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST