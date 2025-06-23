Another one bites the dust!! Content creators PRINCE CHAALA and MISS ELL stun netizens with shock breakup announcement - ‘It was nice while it lasted’

Monday, June 23, 2025 - A wave of high-profile breakups seems to be sweeping through Kenya’s entertainment and content creation scene.
The latest to hit the headlines is the surprise split
between digital content manager Prince Chaala and fellow content creator Miss
Ell.
Just days after comedian Mulamwah’s messy separation from
baby mama, Ruth K, Prince Chaala took a more graceful route, announcing his
breakup with Miss Ell through a heartfelt social media post.
“I know this comes as a shock to all my fans, but I needed
to address it,” he wrote.
Notably, Chaala clarified that Miss Ell would no longer be
under his management, signaling an end to both their personal and professional
relationship.
The two had developed a strong online presence together,
collaborating on multiple projects, making the split unexpected for fans.
Despite this, Chaala emphasized that the breakup was mutual
and peaceful.
“We decided to break up due to reasons we won’t share
online,” he said.
“But no bad blood - it was a mutual agreement.”
He also made it clear that he wouldn’t speak negatively
about Miss Ell.
“I don’t want to tarnish her name because it was nice while
it lasted,” he stated.
“I wish her all the best. Mambo ya God.”
The announcement ignited mixed reactions - some fans were heartbroken, while others praised Chaala’s respectful tone, especially when compared to Mulamwah’s recent online drama.
