Simps See Dust! Man left heartbroken after lavish marriage proposal ends in brutal rejection (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - A romantic gesture ended in a heartbreak after a young man organized a marriage proposal, only for his girlfriend to turn him down.

Photos circulating online show the man dressed to impress, ready to pop the question in what was clearly a well-planned, colourful proposal setup.

“Pray for me guys. It is going down tonight,” he posted on his X account.

But instead of the expected “Yes’’, the lady brutally rejected him.

He shared the heartbreaking update, revealing that his girlfriend had rejected his advances.

“She said no,” he wrote.

Netizens quickly took sides, with some sympathizing with the heartbroken suitor, while others mocked him, labeling the incident as another lesson in “modern-day simping.”

“Simps will never learn,” one user commented.

See photos.