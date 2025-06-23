If your wife is stressing you, marry a second wife - LADY advises men in a viral post (LOOK)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - A woman has sparked heated reactions on social media after urging men to consider polygamy instead of divorce or violence when dealing with difficult marriages.

In a viral post, she advised men to avoid stress and health complications by marrying a second wife rather than engaging in domestic violence or ending the marriage.

“Don’t let her win by giving you hypertension and sending you to an early grave,” she wrote.

She argued that introducing a second wife creates healthy competition between the women, leading to a more peaceful household.

Her comments have drawn both support and criticism online, with many debating the morality and practicality of her suggestion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST