A young programmer narrates how he left a job at Safaricom where he earned over Ksh 300,000 due to a toxic working environment







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - In a candid revelation that has sparked widespread discussion online, a young Kenyan programmer has opened up about his bold decision to walk away from a lucrative job at Safaricom, where he earned over Ksh 300,000 per month, citing a toxic work culture that took a toll on his mental health.

In 2019, he was heading a team of 5 developers at the telecommunication giant and they were building a mobile app.

Unfortunately, the working environment was full of immense pressure.

They would work until 3 am and report to work by 8am but still, their boss felt that they were underperforming.

He made the decision to quit his lucrative job when his boss called him and lectured him, claiming the whole team was ‘trash’ and had nothing significant.

After resigning, his girlfriend left him, unable to understand why he would abandon such a ‘perfect’ job.

His family, too, struggled to support his decision, some even believed he had lost his mind.

