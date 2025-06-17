SAD! Goons allegedly sent by SAKAJA caught on camera beating up and robbing people in Nairobi CBD during protests over ALBERT OJWANG’s death (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 – Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi CBD over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody turned chaotic after paid goons infiltrated the peaceful protests and started robbing and beating up innocent people.

From the shocking video circulating online, the goons, armed with batons and moving around using motorbikes, are seen roughing up a hapless young man and proceeding to rob him while beating him up.

In the same video, the goons are also seen robbing a young lady of her phone before they were repulsed by genuine protestors and they fled.

Shockingly, goons were seen being escorted by the police as they entered CBD in a convoy of motorbikes raising concerns that the government sanctioned this anarchy.

Watch the video below.

Looting spree in Nairobi CBD. Please avoid town if you can pic.twitter.com/Avx1Bm9Lli — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 17, 2025