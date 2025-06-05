Drama erupts at a shopping centre as a KIKUYU woman fights her husband’s mistress (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a bustling shopping centre in the Mt. Kenya region after a confrontation between a married woman and her husband’s alleged mistress escalated into a physical altercation.

The violent altercation began when the visibly upset woman spotted the alleged mistress at the shopping centre.

Emotions quickly flared, and she confronted the alleged mistress in a heated exchange that soon turned into a scuffle.

The two women engaged in a physical fight as stunned shoppers watched, with some women seen observing the situation from a distance without intervening.

A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens - some condemning the violent altercation, while others expressed sympathy for the wife.

Drama erupts at a shopping centre as a KIKUYU woman fights her husband’s mistress pic.twitter.com/w2ZoXBDhC4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025

