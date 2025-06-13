‘We spent time together in my office, only to find your daughter dead’ - DAMA mourns friend’s daughter thrown from balcony by drunk uncle in Kahawa West







Friday, June 13, 2025 - City businesswoman Damaris Dama of Dama Mobile Spares has mourned the sudden and tragic death of her friend’s 5-year-old daughter, who was thrown from a balcony by her drunk uncle.

The shocking incident that happened in Kahawa West has sent waves of grief and anger through the community.

According to Dama, she had spent time earlier in the day with the child’s mother in her office, completely unaware that their time together would end in unimaginable heartbreak.

“Yesterday we had enough time in my office, only for you to go and find your cute daughter Amanda dead after been thrown by your blood brother at the balcony from the 5th floor to the ground floor at Jacaranda residence, Kiamumbi area’’ wrote Dama.

The uncle, reportedly intoxicated at the time, threw the girl from a residential balcony.





Emergency responders arrived on the scene and rushed the child to the hospital, where she died while receiving treatment.





Police have launched an investigation, and the uncle has reportedly been taken into custody.