An MP from Pokot sparks outrage after threatening to unleash bandits on Gen-Z protesters during the upcoming June 25 demonstrations in Nairobi (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - A Member of Parliament from Pokot has caused public outrage and alarm after threatening to mobilize bandits to disrupt the upcoming protests scheduled for June 25th in Nairobi.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the MP is seen addressing a charged crowd, where he boldly claims that if the planned anti-Government protests proceed, he would bring "his boys" from Pokot to “deal with” the Gen-Z protesters.

His remarks have sparked fury, with Kenyans online accusing the MP of incitement to violence and abusing his office to intimidate peaceful protestors.

Calls are now mounting for the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate the MP for incitement to violence, a criminal offense under Kenyan law.

Watch the video.

Pokot MP promises to bring bandits to attack protestors on June 25th in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/dPeiwUUpEW — Don Bull (@mainandegwa232) June 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST