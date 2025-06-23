VIDEOs show the progress of the house that ALBERT OJWANG’s father is being assisted to build by Governor GLADYS WANGA - It will be completed before the burial







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Videos have surfaced online showing the ongoing construction of a new house for the late Albert Ojwang’s father.

The videos capture the remarkable progress made on the modest home being built ahead of Albert’s burial.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga had earlier pledged to ensure the family would have a decent house to host mourners and lay their son to rest with dignity.

Construction workers are seen working around the clock, with the house already taking shape.

The house is set to be completed before the scheduled burial date.

Albert died under unclear circumstances after being arrested for allegedly defaming Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

His death sparked public uproar and protests, forcing Lagat to step aside.

Watch the videos.

Progress of the house that ALBERT OJWANG’s father is being assisted to build by Governor GLADYS WANGA - It will be completed before the burial pic.twitter.com/dTyDYUwLJc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST