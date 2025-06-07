A 76-year-old Swiss woman collapses and dies while in the company of her Ben 10 in Diani







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Police have launched investigations after a Swiss national tragically collapsed and died in her home in Diani, Kwale County, on Wednesday, June 4.

Reports indicate that Grossen Adelheid, aged 76, was found unresponsive in her room at a rental house in the Watatu Watano area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of death was likely cardiopulmonary arrest.

At the time of the incident, Adelheid was in the company of a young man who identified himself as her boyfriend.

A doctor was called to the residence, confirmed the death, and the body was later moved to the mortuary for further examination and postmortem tests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST