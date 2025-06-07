Juja MP, GEORGE KOIMBURI, breaks silence on alleged abduction after IG KANJA accused him of staging the abduction!







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Juja Member of Parliament, George Koimburi, has finally spoken out about his alleged abduction, offering a chilling account of events that have stirred political debate across the country.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Koimburi dismissed claims that he staged the incident, insisting he was genuinely abducted.

According to the MP, the ordeal began on May 25th shortly after he left a church service at the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

"It was May 25th. I had just attended a church service and was on my way out when I encountered goons who covered my eyes and drugged me through my nose," Koimburi recounted.

He said he lost consciousness and later woke up in a coffee farm, where a boda boda rider found him and alerted his family.

The MP condemned the growing number of forced disappearances in Kenya, calling himself a victim of a worsening trend.

“The government should take this matter seriously; we should not let those responsible walk freely,” he asserted.

However, the circumstances around the incident remain murky.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has accused Koimburi, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of faking the abduction for political mileage.

Investigators reportedly found inconsistencies in statements from suspects linked to the case.