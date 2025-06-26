Trouble in paradise? Former garbage collector turned rapper JULIANI appeared unbothered at his wife LILLIAN’s birthday party (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Rumors of cracks in the seemingly perfect union between former garbage collector turned rapper, Juliani, and his wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, are swirling online after a viral video captured the artist looking noticeably detached during her recent birthday celebration.

While guests cheered, danced, and showered Lillian with love, Juliani stood off to the side, barely smiling and avoiding the spotlight.

His body language has sparked speculations from fans.

“Is Juliani okay?” one user asked, “He looks like he doesn’t even want to be there.”

The couple, once dubbed a 'power pair', has, of late, been facing public scrutiny, with reports emerging that they are just co-parenting after parting ways.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself.

Trouble in paradise? Former garbage collector turned rapper JULIANI appeared unbothered at his wife LILLIAN’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/bKDVOCceFT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

