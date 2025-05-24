ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s rich ex-husband flies his slay queen lover, BERNICE NUNAH, to Namibia for a lavish vacation - This is the lady who wrecked the popular TV anchor’s marriage (VIDEO & PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - KTN anchor, Zubeidah Kananu’s wealthy ex-husband, Koome Maingi, has taken his slay queen lover, Bernice Nunah, on a luxurious getaway in Namibia.

Maingi, known for his deep pockets, spared no expense in pampering Bernice during the exotic vacation.

Bernice, a well-known model and brand influencer, has been sharing glimpses of her glamorous trip on social media - from five-star hotel stays to helicopter rides over Namibia’s breathtaking landscapes.

Bernice’s affair with Maingi led to his crumbled marriage, barely 5 years after marrying KTN anchor Zubeidah Kananu in a posh wedding.

Her affair with Maingi allegedly began just a few years into his high-profile union with the seasoned news anchor, culminating in a messy breakup.

Zubeidah, who once proudly wore her wedding ring on-air, has since dropped Koome’s name from her public profiles and no longer wears the ring, signaling a clean break from the troubled marriage.

Meanwhile, Bernice continues to flaunt her “soft life” on social media, sharing snaps of her sunbathing by infinity pools, fine dining in safari lodges, and flying above Namibia’s dramatic desert landscapes - all courtesy of her wealthy lover.

See photos and watch video of her lavish vacation in Namibia.

ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s rich ex-husband flies his slay queen lover, BERNICE NUNAH, to Namibia for a lavish vacation - This is the lady who wrecked the popular TV anchor’s marriage pic.twitter.com/0Q755TrNRq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2025

