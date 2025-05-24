How DAVID KOMU, a pig farmer in Ruai, almost lost his life after being ambushed by another man at a woman’s house







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - David Komu, a pig farmer based in Ruai, escaped death by a whisker after another man attacked him while he was at a woman’s house.

The court heard that George Mbugua alias Gaddafi confronted Komu in Kamulu area and caused grievous bodily harm to him.

On the day when the incident happened, Komu was having drinks at a pub in Kamulu when he was joined by a lady.

He bought her drinks and accompanied her to her house.

As they prepared to have a good time together, George knocked at the door and stormed in, breathing fire.

He pounced on Komu and hit him with a rungu on his legs, hands, and head.

The victim lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital.

He regained his consciousness after two days.

His brain was swollen, with the scan indicating that he had blood clots in his head.

He reported the matter to the police after being discharged from the hospital.

The woman whom he had accompanied to her house helped police in recounting what transpired since he could not remember anything after the attack.

George was released on a cash bail of Sh 100,000 with a bond of a similar account after denying the accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST