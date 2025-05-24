ANAGONGEWA!! Mathira MP, ERIC WAMUMBI, reveals that Governor KAHIGA’s wife is having an affair with a banker (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has sensationally claimed that the wife of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga is having an extramarital affair with a local banker.

Addressing the press after Kahiga linked him to the chaos that were witnessed in Karatina on Tuesday, May 20th, Wamumbi washed Kahiga’s dirty linen in public and mocked him for letting another man eat his wife’s ‘forbidden fruit’.



He further told Kahiga that he is not afraid of his threats after the Governor vowed to deal with him ruthlessly for causing chaos in Mathira using hired goons.

“Unagongewa bibi na mtu wa bank. Sasa mimi na wewe ni nani hajakomaa kiakili. Huezi nitisha mimi na unagongewa bibi,” Wamumbi said.

Governor Kahiga, who has been a prominent figure in Nyeri politics, has not publicly addressed the allegations.

This development adds to the ongoing political tensions in the region.

Watch the video.

ANAGONGEWA!! Mathira MP, ERIC WAMUMBI, reveals that Governor KAHIGA’s wife is having an affair with a banker pic.twitter.com/8ooPtXVekm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST