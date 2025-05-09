“You’re Next Up”!! MICHELLE OBAMA opens up on the ‘dark joke’ BARACK made after her mother’s passing – ‘I wasn’t ready for that’





Friday, May 9, 2025 - Former U.S First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about the emotional impact of losing her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in May 2024 at the age of 86.





During a recent episode of her “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast”, Michelle revealed the unexpected remark her husband, former President Barack Obama, made in the aftermath of the loss: “You’re next up.”





Though the comment was said in jest, it carried a heavy truth.





“I told him, ‘I’m not ready to be next up. You and Craig are next up,’” Michelle shared, referring to her older brother, Craig Robinson.





Michelle reflected on how the death of both parents - her father passed away in 1991 - marks a significant turning point in adulthood.





“You become the parent. The convener. The glue. That’s when you truly grow up.”





Despite being a global icon, Michelle confessed she still looked up to her mother for guidance.





“Even when I was caring for mom, she was still mom. She always knew more.”





Now navigating life without her, Michelle revealed she’s turned to therapy to process the loss and prepare for the next chapter.





“It’s a major shift,”





“And those are big shoes to fill,” she said.



