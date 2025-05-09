BILL GATES accuses TRUMP’s right-hand man, ELON MUSK, of ‘killing poor children’ with USAID cuts - Kenya is among countries greatly affected!





Friday, May 9, 2025 - Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has strongly criticised Elon Musk over his decision to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).





The Microsoft founder has warned that the move could have deadly consequences for the world’s most vulnerable children.





In an interview with the Financial Times, Gates said Musk’s actions would cause a surge in preventable diseases such as HIV, measles, and polio across some of the poorest regions in the world, particularly in Africa.





He accused the Tesla CEO of “killing the world’s poorest children” by halting international aid funding.





USAID previously managed more than $40 billion in overseas development programs.





In February, Musk’s newly formed Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE) took control of the agency’s operations, dismissed most staff, and suspended ongoing projects.





Musk had earlier described USAID as “a viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists” and a “criminal organisation.”





Meanwhile, Gates reaffirmed his long-term philanthropic commitment, announcing plans to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation by 2045 and donate his entire fortune before then.





He said his mission remains focused on improving global health, fighting poverty, and expanding access to education.





Musk has since admitted that Doge “made some mistakes.”





The two tech moguls have a history of clashing over philanthropy and global aid.



