CCTV footage captures thugs raiding an electronics shop in Ruiru! Owner left counting losses (VIDEO)

Friday, May 9, 2025 - A group of thugs was caught on CCTV breaking into an electronics shop in Ruiru, before making away with valuable items in a brazen robbery that has left the business owner counting losses.
The footage, which has been widely shared on social media,
shows the suspects forcefully entering the shop and ransacking it as they
searched for electronics and other valuables.
They appeared calm, suggesting the robbery was well planned.
The shop owner, devastated by the incident, shared the CCTV
footage online in the hope that members of the public might help identify the
culprits.
This robbery is the latest in a series of thefts targeting
small and medium-sized businesses in various parts of the country.
Watch the video.
Na uwizi ime increase,— Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) May 8, 2025
Pale ruiru early in the morning this guys stole from this electronics shop, they stole alot of things... Wanted pic.twitter.com/CI8JFWIpGU
