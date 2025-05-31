Young KIKUYU men join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine - They are being paid Ksh 297,000 per month (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - In a surprising turn of events, several young Kikuyu men have reportedly joined the Russian military forces currently engaged in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

A viral video circulating online shows a group of Kenyan youths, believed to be from the Kikuyu community, dressed in full Russian army uniforms while introducing themselves as foreign recruits.

The video has sparked widespread debate on social media and raised questions about the circumstances under which these young men enlisted in a foreign military force.

According to emerging reports, the recruits are being offered a monthly salary of approximately $2,300, equivalent to around Ksh 297,000, along with performance bonuses and other incentives.

It is alleged that they have been placed on the frontline alongside other foreign fighters from various countries.

Watch the video.

Young KIKUYU men join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine - They are being paid Ksh 297,000 per month pic.twitter.com/1RpX1HqX25 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST