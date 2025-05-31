Jinga Wewe!! City scammer MADOLLAR MAPESA confronts a corrupt traffic police officer who was demanding a bribe and embarrasses him badly (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - A dramatic confrontation between city scammer, Madollar Mapesa, and a corrupt traffic police officer has gone viral online.

The officer flagged down Mapesa’s driver along a busy Nairobi road, allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe.

What the officer didn’t expect was that he had picked the wrong guy to mess with.

Madollar filmed the encounter and called out the officer on the spot.

“Jinga wewe!” he shouted, as he confronted the officer over his corrupt behavior.

Clearly shaken and unable to defend himself, the officer eventually walked away in shame.

Watch the video.

So much is happening in kenya! pic.twitter.com/tKxaPdtYmi — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 31, 2025

