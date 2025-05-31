Veteran singer MARYA appeals for help after suffering a stroke that left one side of her body paralyzed (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Singer Avril has revealed that fellow Kenyan singer, Marya, is currently hospitalized after suffering a stroke that left one side of her body paralyzed.

Sharing the news with Marya’s consent, Avril made an emotional appeal for financial support to help cover her friend’s medical expenses.

Marya is expected to be discharged soon but will require intensive home care and physiotherapy.

Avril added that the singer will also need specialized equipment, including a hospital bed and a wheelchair, to aid in her recovery.

Sharing a selfie with Marya after visiting her alongside singer Kendi, Avril wrote:

"Hey fam. @officialkendikenya and I went to lift Marya’s @official_maryakenya spirits while she’s in the hospital.”

“With her permission, we took this photo and we are allowed to share.”

“She’s been in the hospital for a little while after suffering a stroke and will hopefully be discharged soon.”

“But she will unfortunately require a lot of home care as she regains all her motor skills as she is paralyzed on one side of her entire body.”

“She needs our help to set up a care space at her home; hospital bed, wheelchair, ripple mattress, bed liners and much more.”

“I’m humbly requesting for your prayers and a contribution to the phone number 0723207376 (Lilian Miring'u) to help towards her home care and physiotherapy. Whatever you can share will go a long way.”

“Much love thank you.”

