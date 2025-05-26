You won’t believe what this innocent-looking LADY was caught on CCTV doing - ‘How did it fit there’ (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced online showing a woman stealing an expensive construction tool and hiding it under her clothes, leaving netizens stunned.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen walking out of a store with several boxes nearby.

She picks up the tool, looks around cautiously, and then slips it under her skirt before walking away casually, as if nothing happened.

Unaware she was being recorded, the lady is now trending for all the wrong reasons.

Netizens have been left baffled by how she managed to conceal the bulky item so smoothly, sparking disbelief and amusement in equal measure.

Watch the video below.

Mama Njeri 🤔😯 Aki surely?? pic.twitter.com/gMpQ3OIDbH — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) May 20, 2025