You won’t believe what this innocent-looking LADY was caught on CCTV doing - ‘How did it fit there’ (VIDEO)

Monday, May 26, 2025
- A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced online showing a woman stealing an
expensive construction tool and hiding it under her clothes, leaving netizens
stunned.
In the viral clip, the woman is seen walking out of a store
with several boxes nearby.
She picks up the tool, looks around cautiously, and then
slips it under her skirt before walking away casually, as if nothing happened.
Unaware she was being recorded, the lady is now trending for
all the wrong reasons.
Netizens have been left baffled by how she managed to
conceal the bulky item so smoothly, sparking disbelief and amusement in equal
measure.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Mama Njeri 🤔😯 Aki surely?? pic.twitter.com/gMpQ3OIDbH— George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) May 20, 2025
