SHOCKING! This is how some heartbroken LADIES are using ‘dark arts’ to deal with men who use and dump them (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - In today’s world of love and heartbreak, some men leave a trail of broken hearts while moving on with reckless abandon, assuming there are no consequences.

But it appears that karma isn’t the only force at play anymore.

A viral video by a popular Kenyan TikToker shows how some ladies are using ‘dark arts’ to revenge.

In the video, a woman is seen clutching several locked padlocks while chanting a chilling ritual said to “lock” the fortunes of the men who wronged them.

The locked padlocks are reportedly meant to attract misfortune to those who left pain behind.

Unless these men seek divine intervention, they may face a streak of inexplicable misfortunes.

This is a striking reminder that some women are no longer waiting for fate to settle the score - they’re taking matters into their own hands.

Watch the video below.

Kuna maneno hapa! pic.twitter.com/xg0sCHEu1d — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 25, 2025

