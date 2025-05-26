Trending! Creative tiktoker hilariously trolls DP KINDIKI after he vowed to deal with GACHAGUA! (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have turned their attention to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, trolling him relentlessly as tensions rise in the battle for control of the Mt. Kenya voting bloc.

The DP has recently adopted a more assertive tone as he seeks to counter his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

Over the weekend, the two leaders clashed after Gachagua criticized Kikuyu musicians who visited Kindiki at his Karen residence, accusing them of betraying the community.

In response, Kindiki hit back, accusing Gachagua of exploiting artists for personal gain and vowed to continue hosting creatives from the region.

Despite his bold statements, netizens have mocked Kindiki for what they describe as his “soft and uncommanding” voice.

One particularly creative TikToker went viral after editing clips of Kindiki’s speeches with the “Sofia the First” theme song in the background and netizens are having a field day.

Watch the video below.

DP Kithure Kindiki in the mud😂... pic.twitter.com/Pa4J8KSNU2 — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) May 26, 2025

