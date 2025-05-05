Wide Load!! RUTO’s flowergirl MILLICENT OMANGA shakes up Tiktok with Benga Dance moves (VIDEO)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has once again captured the public's attention with her latest TikTok video.

In the clip, the well-endowed city politician showcases her fashionable side, donning a trendy crop top and figure-hugging blue jeans, while displaying some impressive dance moves in the comfort of her luxurious home.

She was dancing to the Swahili hit Amigo by Les Wanyika.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, especially among men, who openly salivated on her assets.

This isn't the first time Omanga has made waves on social media.

She has previously shared videos dancing with her teenage daughter, flaunting her dance skills in various outfits, and even participating in viral TikTok challenges.

