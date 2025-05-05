Pombe Sio Supu! See how this pot-bellied guy embarrassed himself in a club while intoxicated (VIDEO)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - This pot-bellied man had one too many and decided to show off his questionable dance moves, and now he's trending for all the wrong reasons.

In the viral video, he’s seen dancing wildly as amused ladies cheer and record the spectacle.

Netizens are having a field day with the clip, which many say is a classic case of “pombe sio supu.”

Safe to say, he might think twice before hitting the bottle and the dance floor again.

Watch the video below.

Pombe Sio Supu! See how this pot-bellied guy embarrassed himself in a club while intoxicated pic.twitter.com/qnzBuEJmWX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

