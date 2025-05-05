Radio Maisha presenters hilariously troll RUTO over the Migori shoe-throwing incident - ‘Kiatu Kivue’ (VIDEO)

Monday, May 5, 2025 - Netizens are having a field day with hilarious memes following Sunday’s shocking incident in Kehancha Town, Migori, where a man threw a shoe at President Ruto during a rally.
While the act sparked concern, it quickly turned into comedy
gold online.
Even Radio Maisha presenters joined the trend - appearing
in a viral video dancing to Rose Muhando’s Kiatu Kivue while
tossing a shoe around the studio like a rugby ball.
Though the clip lacked a caption, many netizens interpreted
it as a cheeky jab at the President, fueling the wave of online satire.
Watch the video below.
Radio Maisha presenters hilariously troll RUTO over the Migori shoe-throwing incident - ‘Kiatu Kivue’ pic.twitter.com/LIoux0RxzM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025
