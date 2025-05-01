Who wanted to eliminate slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO? VIDEO emerges of the late MP raising alarm over threats to his life!







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Just hours after his assassination, videos of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, warning that his life was in danger have resurfaced online.

The MP was fatally shot on Wednesday, April 30th, near the City Mortuary roundabout by suspected assailants on a motorbike.

Witnesses reported that two men had been trailing the legislator before one of them alighted and shot him at close range, then fled.

In the video, the MP speaks candidly about threats to his life, naming individuals he believed were plotting against him.

He appealed to local security agencies for protection, claiming he had received several warnings that he would be killed.

In one video, he described secret night meetings between local goons and some MCAs aimed at disrupting events he attended and ultimately assassinating him.

“They planned to cause chaos and shoot me to death,” he said.

In another chilling account, the MP recalled being blocked while returning from a funeral - an attack he narrowly escaped, thanks to his security detail.

His death now raises serious questions about ignored security threats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST